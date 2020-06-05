App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can add option for non-COVID-19 medical aid in helpline: BMC to Bombay HC

The submission was made while the court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by activists and NGOs, seeking that the state ensure uninterrupted health care for those suffering from ailments other than coronavirus.


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it was willing to include an additional dial-in option in its existing 1916 COVID-19 and non-COVID helpline, for people seeking general medical assistance.

BMC counsel and senior advocate Anil Sakhre told a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta that its 1916 helpline number currently has four dial-in IVR options, i.e. a caller dials 1 for doctors, 2 for ambulances, 3 for emergency, beds, and other queries related to COVID-19, and 4 for non- COVID-19 patients.

However, it could think about providing option number 5 as well for non-COVID-19 patients seeking medical assistance, to ensure quicker and better response for them.

Close

The submission was made while the court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by activists and NGOs, seeking that the state ensure uninterrupted health care for those suffering from ailments other than coronavirus.

related news

The pleas filed through senior counsel Gayatri Singh, and advocate Ankit Kulkarni, seeks, among other things that the BMC provide adequate mobile health clinics, beds, health infrastructure, and a helpline for non COVID patients.

The petitioners had earlier submitted a list of suggestions on the court's direction, to the civic body for it to help aid non covid patients. These included a helpline number and having mobile clinics across the city.

On Friday, the BMC told the court that it had nine mobile clinics functioning across six municipal wards in the city.

It also submitted that its 1916 helpline was being managed in three shifts by a team of doctors from the KEM , Sion, and Nair hospitals in the city, by ambulance coordinators, and by its control room operators to provide constant help to those seeking information and health care assistance.

It said that the civic body was planning to increase the number of operators in each shift.

"If needed, additional option can be added on same number as IVR 5," the BMC said in a written submission before the court.

The petitioners' counsel Ankit Kulkarni urged the court to direct the civic body to increase the number of mobile clinics since it has more than 20 administrative wards in the city.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #BMC #Bombay HC #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.