Call sarbat khalsa, prove you are the boss: Amritpal Singh tells Akal Takht chief in new audio clip

Mar 30, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

In the video clip too he had tried to argue that the issue was not just his arrest, but about larger concerns of the Sikh community.

Amritpal Singh and his various disguises. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Thursday surfaced in an audio clip in which he debunked speculation that he is negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht again to summon a sarbat khalsa congregation.

A day earlier a video had appeared on social media with the pro-Khalistan preacher asking the jathedar (or chief), of the highest temporal body of Sikhs to summon a congregation of the faithful to discuss issues concerning the community.

"I have urged the jathedar to call the sarbat khalsa. Call the sarbat khalsa, and prove that you are the jathedar," he said in the new audio clip.

Piling pressure on the Sikh body, he said, "If we are going to play politics even today, doing the same things we used to do earlier, then what's the point of being a jathedar in the future," he said in Punjabi.