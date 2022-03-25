English
    Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings

    The bench said that the CBI probe was being ordered in the interest of justice.

    PTI
    March 25, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

    The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the Birbhum killings in which eight people, including two children, were charred to death earlier this week.

    The court directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

    A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R. Bharadwaj directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a progress report by April 7, the next date of hearing of the matter.

    The bench said that the CBI probe was being ordered in the interest of justice.

    Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of Bengal’s Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panachayat official’s murder.

    The bench had suo motu taken up the case of the gruesome incident.

    A set of PILs seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the incident was also taken up for hearing by the court along with the suo motu petition.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 11:36 am
