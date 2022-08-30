English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Calcutta High Court directs ED to grill Maneka Gambhir in coal scam case in Kolkata

    On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the ED to examine Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, at its regional office in this city over the suspected coal scam, and ordered them to hold off on using coercion against her till the next hearing date.

    PTI
    August 30, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Calcutta High court on Tuesday directed the ED to question Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, in the alleged coal scam at it regional office here and not to take coercive steps against her till the next date of hearing. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya directed the central probe agency to quiz Gambhir at its zonal office in Kolkata in September or whenever she is summoned.

    The matter will come up for hearing again after five weeks, the court directed. Gambhir had challenged the summons by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in Delhi in connection with the case and sought direction to the agency to allow her to appear before it in Kolkata, where she claimed she resides.

    The court noted that the Supreme Court had earlier allowed TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira to appear before the agency's officers in Kolkata in connection with the same case. The ED is pursuing the case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Anup Majee, the alleged kingpin of a coal mining and pilferage-linked money laundering case related to Eastern Coalfield Limited's mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

    Assets worth more than Rs 15 crore of two close associates of Majee were attached in July.
    PTI
    Tags: #Calcutta High Court #ED #India #Menaka Gambhir #TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 05:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.