Calcutta HC partially eases order on Durga Puja celebration - here's what is allowed

The Calcutta High Court has partially eased its earlier order on community Durga Pujas in West Bengal, allowing 'Dhakis' drummers to perform within the no-entry zones of the puja pandals and raising the number of people attending big pujas in marquees from 25 to 60.

However, the judges retained its earlier order declaring all Durga Puja pandals no-entry zones and erecting barricades in their front to prevent visitors from entering inside in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A look at what is allowed during Durga Puja in West Bengal:

> The number of people who can stay inside the marquees be increased from 25 to 60 for Pujas but retained it at 15 for the small ones.

> The list of 60 people who can stay inside the pandals for big pujas will have to be put up daily.

> A maximum of 45 people can be present inside the pandals at a time.

> A maximum number of people who can stay inside the pandals at a time for small puja is 10.

> 'Dhakis' (drummers), an integral part of the celebrations, are allowed to stay within the no-entry zones of the marquees but they will have to maintain all safety and hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

> The puja pandals will remain the no-entry zones, which means no visitors would be allowed to enter the marquees.

(With inputs from PTI)