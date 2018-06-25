CAIT writes to Centre, suggests forming 'Greater Delhi'

A traders' body today wrote to the Union Urban Affairs Ministry suggesting that Delhi and some of its neighbouring cities should be amalgamated to form 'Greater Delhi', officials said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a statement said it has sent a communication to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and also suggested that the "building department of corporations be transferred to the DDA".

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Delhi has become a overpopulated city and cannot bear more infrastructure load, and alleged that "the concept of Delhi-NCR has completely failed".

"Nearby towns of Delhi, including Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh should be made a part of Delhi and should be renamed as 'Greater Delhi' just like Greater Mumbai," the CAIT said.

The suggestion was sent in the backdrop of various orders and observations of the Supreme Court to decongest Delhi and make it a better city, it said.