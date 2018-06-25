App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT writes to Centre, suggests forming 'Greater Delhi'

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Delhi has become a overpopulated city and cannot bear more infrastructure load, and alleged that "the concept of Delhi-NCR has completely failed".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A traders' body today wrote to the Union Urban Affairs Ministry suggesting that Delhi and some of its neighbouring cities should be amalgamated to form 'Greater Delhi', officials said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a statement said it has sent a communication to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and also suggested that the "building department of corporations be transferred to the DDA".

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Delhi has become a overpopulated city and cannot bear more infrastructure load, and alleged that "the concept of Delhi-NCR has completely failed".

"Nearby towns of Delhi, including Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh should be made a part of Delhi and should be renamed as 'Greater Delhi' just like Greater Mumbai," the CAIT said.

The suggestion was sent in the backdrop of various orders and observations of the Supreme Court to decongest Delhi and make it a better city, it said.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 12:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.