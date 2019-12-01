App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT seeks action against Flipkart, Amazon for FDI norms violation, calls them 'economic terrorists'

"It is unfortunate that some fringe organisations with vested interests keep peddling their agenda," the Flipkart spokesperson said, adding that vested interests are against the entrepreneurial spirit that the government wants to kindle in the country to create jobs and support wealth and economic growth creators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders' body CAIT on Sunday lashed out at e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, calling them "economic terrorists", and demanded that the government take action against them for alleged violation of FDI policy norms.

However, a Flipkart spokesperson vehemently denied the allegations and said the company operates through a marketplace model in India and is fully compliant with all the laws of the country, including all FDI regulations.

"It is unfortunate that some fringe organisations with vested interests keep peddling their agenda," the Flipkart spokesperson said, adding that vested interests are against the entrepreneurial spirit that the government wants to kindle in the country to create jobs and support wealth and economic growth creators.

Close

A response could not be elicited from Amazon India.

related news

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claimed that small retailers have suffered at the hands of Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce portals for the last one year, leading to decline in their business.

"These companies can easily be termed as economic terrorists and a major roadblock in making India a USD 5 trillion economy vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the traders' body said.

"We expect the government to take immediate action against Amazon and Flipkart and either they should follow the policy or wind up their business activities from India," it added.

Flipkart, on the other hand, said innovation and tech-driven digital commerce is central to India's dream of a USD 5 trillion dollar economy.

It said e-commerce was enabling the success of MSMEs, kiranas, farmers and also creating new livelihood opportunities while supporting formalisation of the economy and bringing in more tax revenue to the exchequer.

"Over the last five years, we have created lakhs of new jobs through our deep investments in infrastructure and the seller ecosystem and have built several hundred path-breaking innovations through our technology and engineering team," the Flipkart spokesperson said.

CAIT alleged that an unholy cartel of e-commerce companies, brand owning companies and banks was involved in ensuring predatory pricing and deep discounting on e-commerce portals of Amazon and Flipkart, and demanded a comprehensive investigation against this nexus.

It also demanded severe action against the e-commerce players as well as brands and banks.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Amazon #FDI #Flipkart

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.