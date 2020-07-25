App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT presents over 10,000 rakhis for Indian soldiers to Defence Minister

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said women entrepreneurs have made millions of rakhis by using Indian goods in collaboration with women of lower economic strata from different states.

PTI
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Traders' body CAIT on Saturday presented more than 10,000 rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh designed by women entrepreneurs for Indian soldiers posted at borders with China and Pakistan, amid its campaign for boycott of Chinese goods.  The rakhis handed over to Singh included 'Modi Rakhi' made in Delhi.

"The rakhis handed over to Singh for the soldiers consist of Modi Rakhi made in Delhi, Jute Rakhi made in Nagpur, Paint Rakhi made in Jaipur, Seed Rakhi made in Pune, Wool Rakhi made in Satna, Jharkhand Rakhi made from tribal items in Jamshedpur, Tea leaves Rakhi made in Tinsukia in Assam, Rakhi made with tea leaves in Kolkata, Silk Rakhi made in Kolkata, fashionable rakhi made in Mumbai, etc," CAIT said.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said women entrepreneurs have made millions of rakhis by using Indian goods in collaboration with women of lower economic strata from different states.

Close
"These rakhis will be distributed to traders and their employees through trade associations spread across the country," CAIT said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.