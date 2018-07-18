App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT flays decision to seal bank lockers operating in basements

The CAIT has urged the Monitoring Committee to defer its decision, and also made an appeal to Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri for his direct intervention to protect bank lockers from sealing, according to a statement by the body.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders has criticised the decision of the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee to go ahead with the sealing of bank lockers operating in the basements, saying it would cause inconvenience to people.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the move will have an adverse impact on banking system and will put common people in considerable inconvenience.

The monitoring committee has directed municipal corporations in Delhi to go ahead with sealing of bank lockers in basements after the three-month concession period given to banks ended on June 30.

The committee, however, has asked the municipal bodies to issue a three-day notice to banks before sealing the lockers to avoid inconvenience to customers.

The sealing drive -- shutting of illegal establishments -- in delhi started late last year on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

