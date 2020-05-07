App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT flags traders' inability to pay full salary for April, seeks Piyush Goyal's intervention

"If such payments are made, the business of the traders will fall like anything and in absence of any inflow of money, such payments will be disastrous for the retail trade of the country and in turn will badly affect the economy," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in the letter to Goyal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the country battles COVID-19, traders' body CAIT on Thursday said traders are facing tremendous financial crunch and payment of full salary for April to their staff was next to impossible. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal seeking his intervention in the matter.

"If such payments are made, the business of the traders will fall like anything and in absence of any inflow of money, such payments will be disastrous for the retail trade of the country and in turn will badly affect the economy," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in the letter to Goyal.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

He said it is becoming difficult for traders to pay full salary for the month of April to their employees since they are experiencing "tremendous financial crunch and any full payment of salary to the employees for the April month is next to impossible".

related news

CAIT said, while realising the unprecedented current situation, the government should devise a method under which "this crucial and critical issue is resolved to the satisfaction of all".

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, CAIT had urged the government to allow traders to pay salaries as per a mutual agreement between the employer and the employee or allow them to pay 30 percent of the salary to meet their livelihood needs.

Alternatively, the government may contribute 50 per cent of the salary and traders may contribute 25 percent, CAIT had suggested. "Under the current scenario, when there is no business and traders are overburdened with several financial obligations, a needy intervention from the government is required to meet the end of justice," the trader's body said in the letter to the finance minister.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #CAIT #Commerce and Industry Ministry #coronavirus #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Piyush Goyal #Praveen Khandelwal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

BIG STORY | Centre raises excise duty on petrol and diesel

BIG STORY | Centre raises excise duty on petrol and diesel

Coronavirus pandemic | RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs across Mumbai

Coronavirus pandemic | RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs across Mumbai

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.