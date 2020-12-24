Cairn's win in tax case may push India to appeal Vodafone order: Report

Representative image

The Indian government might appeal an arbitration award given to telecom major Vodafone in connection with a tax dispute, after losing a similar case against Cairn Energy on December 23.

The Centre is likely to challenge the decision of Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Vodafone retrospective tax demand case, Business Standard reported, citing tax officers.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also Read: Cairn wins arbitration in tax dispute; India asked to pay $1.2 billion in damages

The PCA had on September 24 granted an arbitration award to Vodafone in connection with the tax department's demand of Rs 22,100 crore. The government is yet to decide whether it will appeal the decision before a Singapore court.

In a similar setback to the government, the Hague-based tribunal on December 23 ruled in favour Cairn Energy in arbitration proceedings related to tax dispute. The tribunal ordered India to return over $1.2 billion to the UK-based oil exploration company.

Though the government's liability to Vodafone is only Rs 75 crore, the government might follow a uniform approach since both cases are connected to bilateral treaty agreements, Business Standard reported.

Vodafone had filed its case under the Netherlands-India Bilateral Investment Treaty, while Cairn's dispute was in relation to the UK-India Investment Treaty.

The paper earlier reported that the deadline to file an appeal against the PCA's decision in the Vodafone case was December 23.

With regard to the arbitration proceedings won by Cairn, the Ministry of Finance said it will "study" the award and explore all options, including legal remedies.