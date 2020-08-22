172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|cag-report-on-defence-offset-performance-to-be-tabled-in-next-parliament-session-fm-sitharaman-5742961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAG report on defence offset performance to be tabled in next Parliament session: FM Sitharaman

The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the last session of Parliament due to which the CAG report was postponed

Moneycontrol News
(Image: PTI)
(Image: PTI)

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on defence offset performance will be tabled in the forthcoming session of Parliament, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 22.

The Covid-19 pandemic shortened the last session of Parliament due to which the tabling of the report was postponed.

"The C&AG Report No 20 of 2019...Defence Offset Performance was scheduled to be tabled in Parliament during the budget session (2020). The session ended, before date, due to COVID-19. Now the report will be placed in the next session. The contents will be known only after that,” Sitharaman said in a series of tweets.

Close

Observing that the first Rafale fighter jet was handed over to India in October 2019, the minister said, “There is a year-wise phasing of how much offset obligation the companies/OEMs have to fulfill. MoD informs me that claims of such obligations being fulfilled are coming in.”

related news

Last month, India received the first set of five Rafale fighters from France. In the 36 aircraft deal, signed for around Rs 58,000 crore, Dassault Aviation has agreed to provide all fighters in a fly away condition between 36 to 67 months from the date of signing of the inter-governmental agreement in 2016.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. In a tweet, Gandhi quoted a source-based news report which claimed that the CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the government with no mention of any offset deals related to the purchase of Rafale aircraft.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #CAG #Current Affairs #India #Rafale fighter aircraft deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.