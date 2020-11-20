PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu elected as external auditor of Inter Parliamentary Union

Girish Chandra Murmu will assume the position shortly by taking charge from Supreme Audit Institution of Switzerland.

PTI
File image
File image

The Comptroller & Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu has been elected as External Auditor of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva for three years, an official statement said on Friday.

Murmu will assume the position shortly by taking charge from Supreme Audit Institution of Switzerland.

The election took place at the virtual meeting of the 284th session of the IPU which is a 179 countries Parliamentarians body, also having 13 associate members.

The IPU has permanent observer status at the United Nations General Assembly.

The CAG of India has been the external auditor of various international organisations, the statement said.

The CAG of India has earlier also been on the UN Board of Auditors from 1993 to 1999 and 2014 to 2020. Presently, he is the external auditor of the World Health Organisation, Geneva and Food and Agriculture Organisation, Rome.

In the recent past, he has been the External Auditor of the World Food Programme, World Intellectual Property Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, UN World Tourism Organization, International Organization for Migration, International Maritime Organization, Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

With their wide experience in the audit of UN and its agencies and other International Organizations, the auditors of the CAG of India would assist the IPU in bringing about greater transparency, efficiency, economy and effectiveness in its operations by focussing their audit thrust on key risk areas within the IPU, it added.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by France & UK. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

Initially, the organisation was for individual parliamentarians but has since transformed into an international organisation of the parliaments of sovereign states.

The IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

