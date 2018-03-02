App
Mar 01, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet to take up Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill today: Sources

The proposed law aims to impound and sell assets of Nirav Modi-type escapees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet will on Thursday take up the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill for consideration, sources told Moneycontrol. The particulars of the bill are not likely to be disclosed since the bill could be tabled in Parliament as early as next week.

Moneycontrol had first reported on Monday that the government may propose a new law to deal with financial offenders like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

The proposed law aims to impound and sell assets of Nirav Modi-type escapees, a move that will allow quicker recovery of dues through a special court from absconding corporate defaulters.

In September, the Union Law ministry had approved the finance ministry’s draft of Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2017, and its passage into law is now being expedited as part of the Modi government’s response to the PNB scam.

The bill defines a fugitive economic offender as a person who has an arrest warrant issued in respect of a scheduled offence and who leaves or has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.

Also, the Cabinet will take up a proposal to set up a National Financial Reporting Authority (NAFRA). The intent is to create an entity that could take over the disciplinary functions of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in order to ensure stricter oversight of erring auditors.

Although the setting up of NAFRA was first envisaged in The Companies Act, 2013. While most provisions of the new Companies Act came into force from April 1, 2014, the section pertaining to NAFRA is yet to be implemented.

