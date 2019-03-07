Cabinet to spend Rs 4,500 crore to revive 'un-served, under-served' airports

The Cabinet on March 7 approved an extra fiscal support of Rs 4,500 crore to support infrastructural needs for government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

"The government will put in Rs 4,500 crore to revive and develop un-served and under-served air strips of state governments, Airport Authority of India, civil enclaves CPSUs, helipads and waterdromes," the government said in its statement.

Centre had started RCS in 2016-17 to make airways affordable for common man. By capping fare of a one hour flight at Rs 2,500, Centre agreed to compensate the airlines for the subsidised rate through viable gap funding.

Centre has already allocated Rs 480 crore for the UDAN scheme during FY20. Consequently, the revised estimate for UDAN could now stand at Rs 4,980 crore at the end of FY20.

While India has over 100 airports and 31 helipads already, about six waterdromes are in the offing. The government managed to start various airports through three phases of UDAN scheme.

According to data provided by the government, phase 1 and 2 of UDAN led to operationalisation of 23 of 56 unserved airports. The third phase, launched in January this year, aims to serve 16 new airports, 17 under-served airports, 50 served airports and six aerodromes.

This will provide connectivity to 89 airports under this phase.

Centre had awarded 128 routes under UDAN-I of which 76 routes are operational as of today.

This phase focused on connecting intra-state and inter-state connectivity. Under UDAN-II, 312 routes were awarded, of which close to 60 are operational. This phase focused on improving connectivity in the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, north eastern states and helipads. Close to 31 new helipads have been approved under UDAN-II.

Under the third phase of UDAN, Centre has approved more than 240 routes (inclusive of UDAN 3 and UDAN 3.1), which also provides for inter- island connectivity through waterdromes.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has selected six water aerodrome sites to fly seaplanes. These include Guwahati River Front, Nagarjuna Sagar, Sabarmati River Front, Shatrunjay Dam, Statue of Unity and Umrangso Reservoir.

While the inter-connectivity between Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be done through fixed wing airport and not waterdromes, the original plan included connectivity among Havelock, Long Island, Neil Island and Hutbay Island in Andaman and Car Nicobar in Nicobar. The plan was put on hold due to lack of ready infrastructure.

For now, the air connectivity at Andaman will be as follows: Campbell airport will be connected to Car Nicobar, Car Nicobar will be connected to Campbell and Portblair, Portblair will be connected to Shibpur and Car Nicobar and Shibpur will be connected to Port Blair.

Through the increased allocation, the government hopes to connect "small cities/towns to under-served/un-served airports" by commencing operation of flights at such airports.