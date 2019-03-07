App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet to spend Rs 4,500 crore to revive 'un-served, under-served' airports

According to data provided by the government, phase 1 and 2 of UDAN led to operationalisation of 23 of 56 unserved airports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Cabinet on March 7 approved an extra fiscal support of Rs 4,500 crore to support infrastructural needs for government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

"The government will put in Rs 4,500 crore to revive and develop un-served and under-served air strips of state governments, Airport Authority of India, civil enclaves CPSUs, helipads and waterdromes," the government said in its statement.

Centre had started RCS in 2016-17 to make airways affordable for common man. By capping fare of a one hour flight at Rs 2,500, Centre agreed to compensate the airlines for the subsidised rate through viable gap funding.

Centre has already allocated Rs 480 crore for the UDAN scheme during FY20. Consequently, the revised estimate for UDAN could now stand at Rs 4,980 crore at the end of FY20.

related news

While India has over 100 airports and 31 helipads already, about six waterdromes are in the offing. The government managed to start various airports through three phases of UDAN scheme.

According to data provided by the government, phase 1 and 2 of UDAN led to operationalisation of 23 of 56 unserved airports. The third phase, launched in January this year, aims to serve 16 new airports, 17 under-served airports, 50 served airports and six aerodromes.

This will provide connectivity to 89 airports under this phase.

Centre had awarded 128 routes under UDAN-I of which 76 routes are operational as of today.

This phase focused on connecting intra-state and inter-state connectivity. Under UDAN-II, 312 routes were awarded, of which close to 60 are operational. This phase focused on improving connectivity in the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, north eastern states and helipads. Close to 31 new helipads have been approved under UDAN-II.

Under the third phase of UDAN, Centre has approved more than 240 routes (inclusive of UDAN 3 and UDAN 3.1), which also provides for inter- island connectivity through waterdromes.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has selected six water aerodrome sites to fly seaplanes. These include Guwahati River Front, Nagarjuna Sagar, Sabarmati River Front, Shatrunjay Dam, Statue of Unity and Umrangso Reservoir.

While the inter-connectivity between Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be done through fixed wing airport and not waterdromes, the original plan included connectivity among Havelock, Long Island, Neil Island and Hutbay Island in Andaman and Car Nicobar in Nicobar. The plan was put on hold due to lack of ready infrastructure.

For now, the air connectivity at Andaman will be as follows: Campbell airport will be connected to Car Nicobar, Car Nicobar will be connected to Campbell and Portblair, Portblair will be connected to Shibpur and Car Nicobar and Shibpur will be connected to Port Blair.

Through the increased allocation, the government hopes to connect "small cities/towns to under-served/un-served airports" by commencing operation of flights at such airports.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #AAI #aviation #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Businesses Need to Pay Up to Rs 20 for Using Aadhaar Services: UIDAI

​Zoya, Alankrita, Reema and Nitya Talk About Their Love For Weddings

French Cardinal Found Guilty of Sex Abuse Cover-up, Punished With Six- ...

Supreme Court Order on Whether to Refer Ayodhya Land Dispute for Media ...

Blasts in Kabul Hit Near Ceremony Attended by Top Officials, At Least ...

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Onl ...

DCW to Come Up With Women Manifesto For Political Parties: Swati Maliw ...

Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit ...

Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.