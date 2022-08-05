English
    Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gets another one-year extension

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST
    Rajiv Gauba. Image source: ANI

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on August 5 approved an extension in service to Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, for a further period of one year beyond August 30, said the order issued by Ministry of Personnel on August 5.

    This is Gauba's second extension on the post. In August of last year, he was handed a one-year extension.

    Gauba is credited as being a main architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which resulted in the division of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories after the special status granted to it under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked.

    Along with his other duties, he had held the positions of secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry and additional secretary in the Home Ministry, where he oversaw a left-wing extremism division.

    Gauba, before returning to the federal government in 2016, had spent 15 months as the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand.

    He also served four years as India's representative on the board of the International Monetary Fund.

    (With PTI inputs)
