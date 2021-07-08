Cabinet reshuffle | Kaushal Kishore, a two-time MP from Uttar Pradesh, gets berth

Kaushal Kishore has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. (Image: ANI)

Kaushal Kishore, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, is one of the 43 new members of the Union Cabinet.

The 61-year old has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kishore is a two-time Member of Parliament (MP), representing Mohanlalganj in the Lok Sabha. He was recently appointed as the state chief of the BJP Schedule Caste Morcha in Uttar Pradesh.

He has nearly three decades of experience in public life, and had served as a minister in Uttar Pradesh from 2003-04, during the Mulayam Singh government.

Kishore, born in Begariya village in Lucknow, belongs to the Schedule Caste Pasi community. He began his political career as an MLA from Malihabad in 2002, PTI reported.

The Indian Express reported that a day after Kishore lost his elder brother to COVID-19 in April, he wrote to the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing concern over the state of affairs at two government hospitals in Lucknow.