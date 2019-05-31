Cabinet portfolio allocation LIVE: List of ministers out, Amit Shah gets Home Ministry, Sitharaman is FM

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)



Kiren Rijiju - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.