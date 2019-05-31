May 31, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cabinet portfolio allocation LIVE: List of ministers out, Amit Shah gets Home Ministry, Sitharaman is FM
The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held this evening, official sources said.
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
UP gets maximum berths in Modi 2.0 Cabinet
Modi govt may announce 'big-bang' economic reforms in first 100 days
This is an important portfolio. We will bring in new initiatives. Our previous initiatives were welcomed by the people, we are looking to carry them forward: DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers (CNN News18)
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Kiren Rijiju - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Santosh Kumar Gangwar - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Prahalad Singh Patel - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.
Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.
Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
I hope that I will be able to fulfill my duties. I am thankful for this opportunity and will follow PM Modi's road map: Giriraj Singh, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (CNN News18)
The topmost priority for the new government is universalisation of PM Kisan Scheme, Inclusion of small and marginalised farmers, setting up of National Warehousing Board.
Arvind Ganpat Sawant - Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
Giriraj Singh - Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal Shakti
Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs
Harsh Vardhan - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs
Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs
DV Sadananda Gowda - Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Harsimrat Kaur Badal - Minister of Food Processing Industries
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ - Minister of Human Resource Development
Prakash Javadekar - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting
Piyush Goyal - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel
Ram Vilas Paswan - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Smriti Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles
Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Nitin Gadkari - Minister of road transport and highways; and minister of micro, small and medium enterprises
The list of union ministers is out:
Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs
Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance
Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence
The government is mulling lifting the foreign direct investment cap on Air India , the loss-making state-owned flagship carrier, to make it easier to sell, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog told news agency Reuters.
On May 29, we were told that they are giving one seat to all their allies and had asked us for a name. Since they requested us, I had a meeting with my core team and we decided that there should be proportional representation. We did not demand any seats from them. We are united and not at all upset with the BJP: Nitish Kumar (CNN News18)
In the first cabinet meeting, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana is likely to be extended to all poor farmers, CNN News18 has reported.
Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar were among the 36 ministers who were sworn in on May 30 for a second term, besides 20 MPs who took oath of office as cabinet ministers for the first time.
As soon as the portfolios are announced, ministers will share their plans with the media, said Ram Vilas Paswan. (PTI)
Cabinet ministers vow to give their best in new role
Parliamentarians, who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers Thursday, have vowed to give their best to take the country's development agenda forward.
Unveiling Modi Govt 2.0: PM Modi, 57 ministers take oath; Maneka Gandhi, JP Nadda dropped
Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30.
UP gets maximum berths in Modi 2.0 Cabinet, followed by Maharashtra, Bihar
The second Narendra Modi-led government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar.
India to see 'big-bang' reforms in Modi's second term, says NITI Aayog official
In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, a slew of ‘big-bang’ economic reforms that should please foreign investors are likely to be pursued, according to a top official at the government’s main think tank. (Reuters)
The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held this evening, official sources told PTI.
Hello, everyone! This blog tracks the meeting new Union Cabinet and portfolio allocation. Stay tuned for updates.