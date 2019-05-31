App
May 31, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet portfolio allocation LIVE: Modi govt may announce 'big-bang' economic reforms in 100 days

The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held this evening, official sources said.

highlights

  • May 31, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar were among the 36 ministers who were sworn in on May 30 for a second term, besides 20 MPs who took oath of office as cabinet ministers for the first time.

  • May 31, 12:24 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 12:18 PM (IST)

    As soon as the portfolios are announced, ministers will share their plans with the media, said Ram Vilas Paswan. (PTI)

  • May 31, 12:17 PM (IST)

    Cabinet ministers vow to give their best in new role

    Parliamentarians, who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers Thursday, have vowed to give their best to take the country's development agenda forward.

  • May 31, 12:13 PM (IST)

    UP gets maximum berths in Modi 2.0 Cabinet, followed by Maharashtra, Bihar

    The second Narendra Modi-led government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar.

  • May 31, 12:08 PM (IST)

    India to see 'big-bang' reforms in Modi's second term, says NITI Aayog official

    In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, a slew of ‘big-bang’ economic reforms that should please foreign investors are likely to be pursued, according to a top official at the government’s main think tank. (Reuters)

  • May 31, 12:04 PM (IST)

    The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held this evening, official sources told PTI.

  • May 31, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Hello, everyone! This blog tracks the meeting new Union Cabinet and portfolio allocation. Stay tuned for updates.

