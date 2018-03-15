Cabinet okays MoUs between India and Iran in health, medicine

The Cabinet approved two MoUs inked between India and Iran on cooperation in the field of health, medicine and traditional systems of medicine on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval for the MoU in the field of health and medicine which was signed on February 17 during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to India, an official statement said.

The main areas of cooperation include exchanging experience and training of doctors, and other health professionals, assistance in the development of human resource, setting up healthcare facilities and regulating pharmaceutical, medical devices and cosmetics, it said.

It also includes cooperation in the field of medical research, new technologies and knowledge-based initiatives, public health and sustainable development goals (SDGs) among others.

A working group will be set up to elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of this MoU.

The other MoU signed in the field of traditional systems of medicine will enhance bilateral cooperation and will be of immense importance to both the countries considering their shared cultural heritage, the statement said.

It said India is blessed with well-developed systems of traditional medicine including medicinal plants, which hold tremendous potential in global health scenario.

India and Iran share several common features in their language, culture and traditions, and also share a common legacy of using herbal medicines, the statement said.

Both countries have huge biodiversity and are home to rare medicinal plants which are frequently used in traditional systems of medicine.

Moreover, Iran has endorsed the status of India as a true leader in the field of traditional systems of medicine backed by strong infrastructure and state of the art production units, the statement said.

The Ministry of AYUSH, having the mandate to promote, propagate and globalise traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, has inked MoUs with China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal and Mongolia among others for cooperation in the field traditional medicine.

Another MoU is proposed to be signed with Sri Lanka.