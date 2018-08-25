App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet nod to waiving Rs 30,163 crore farm loans

This waiver of Rs 30,163 crore to benefit about 23 lakh farmers also includes interest to be paid by the government to nationalised banks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Karnataka cabinet gave its approval to waiving Rs 30,163 crore farm loans in respect of nationalised or commercial banks, as announced in the budget.

"The State government had announced loan waiver in the budget. We have already issued a GO (Government order) on cooperative bank farm loan waiver. In the same way in today's meeting we approved waiving of loans from nationalized banks, and issued a GO," Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said.

This waiver of Rs 30,163 crore to benefit about 23 lakh farmers also includes interest to be paid by the government to nationalised banks, he said, adding they had agreed to four installments, but were not not ready to leave the interest.

The government has limited the loan amount to Rs two lakh in this waiver. This also includes waiving of existing loan up to Rs 25,000, he said.

related news

The Chief Minister said repayment to nationalized banks would be done in six installments, for which government has already earmarked Rs 6,500 crore for the current year.

Earlier this month the cabinet had given its nod to waiving Rs 9,448.61 crore existing farm loans in respect of cooperative banks, and had issued a GO in this regard.

The state government also announced a debt relief to land less agricultural laborers, small farmers and those from weaker sections, as one time relief .

Pointing out that the debt relief act was brought in the state earlier in 1976 and 1980, the Chief Minister said today the cabinet decided to recommend to the President to issue a similar ordinance now, across the state.

On the debt relief, he said under this ordinance one who has obtained a loan can be relieved from repayment, but it would not be applicable to loans obtained from micro finances and other institutions that comes under RBI's rules and acts.

It further states that small farmers should not have land more than two hectares, annual income should be less than Rs 1.25 lakh and also that one should not have any income from agriculture sources.

Also those pressurizing farmers for repayment will have to pay a penalty upto Rs one lakh and face a one year jail term. Kumaraswamy also said that he has written to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister, requesting for Rs 2,000 crore relief to flood and land slide affected regions of the state, including Kodagu district.

He said the Chief Ministers Relief Fund has till today has recived Rs 25,16,89,808 and that government employees had contributed one day's salary, amounting to Rs 102 crore.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #H D Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.