Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet nod to ordinance on Triple Talaq: Arun Jaitley

A bill which seeks to make the practise of talaq-e-biddat void, is pending in Rajya Sabha. The bill will lapse on June 3 with the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha.

The Union Cabinet Tuesday gave its nod to issue the Triple Talaq ordinance, which makes the practise of instant triple talaq by Muslim men a penal offence.

A bill which seeks to make the practise of talaq-e-biddat void, is pending in Rajya Sabha. The bill will lapse on June 3 with the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha.

The Cabinet has given its nod to the Triple Talaq ordinance, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Once signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the triple talaq ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than one year.
