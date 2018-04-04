Cabinet nod to cooperation between India, Afghanistan in food safety

India and Afghanistan will cooperate in the field of food safety and related areas, the government said today.

The Cabinet has approved the signing of a cooperation arrangement between Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation & Livestock (MAIL), Afghanistan for cooperation in the field of food safety and related areas, according to an official statement.

The two organisations -- FSSAI and MAIL -- would establish a mechanism of information exchange and communication.

Areas of cooperation also include facilitating technical exchange on identified topics of interest especially about import procedures, quality control operations, sampling, testing, packaging and labeling.

FSSAI and MAIL would organise joint seminars, workshops, visits, lectures and training programmes.

"The cooperation arrangement will facilitate information sharing training and capacity building measure and learning from each others best practice to improve food safety ecosystem," the statement said.