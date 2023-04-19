 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cabinet nod to Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Anurag Thakur

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 that has provisions to curb transmission of pirated film content on the internet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions of the Union Cabinet, Thakur said the bill will be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament.

He said the bill also has provisions to classify films on the basis of age group, instead of the current practice of 'U', 'A', and 'UA'.

"U" is for unrestricted public exhibition and "A" is restricted to adult audiences, while  "UA" is for unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of 12 and "S" for special category audiences such as doctors and scientists.