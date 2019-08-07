App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet nod for Rs 15,000 crore loan to complete irrigation works

At present, there are 313 under-construction irrigation projects with a total cost of Rs 93,570 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Cabinet on August 7 approved a proposal to take long-term loan of Rs 15,000 crore to complete the ongoing irrigation projects.

The decision will facilitate completion of ongoing works within three years, which will create 2.90 lakh hectares of additional irrigation capacity and make available 891 million cubic meters of water storage.

At present, there are 313 under-construction irrigation projects with a total cost of Rs 93,570 crore.

Close

The state government allots Rs 10,000 crore every year to the Water Resources Department and the attempt is to raise more funds from other sources, including assistance from the central government and loan through NABARD, to complete the projects.

related news

The cabinet also decided to set up a committee to regulate encroachment on government lands in rural areas.

The district-level committees headed by the district collector will take a decision within 15 days over the proposals received by them. This will enable the government to implement the policy of housing for all by 2022.

The cabinet also gave its approval to allot 3.20 hectares of land in Navegaon in Gadchiroli district for a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Similarly, under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravan Bal Seva Pension Scheme, the government increased the grants to widows and senior citizens respectively.

The amount for destitute beneficiaries has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000.

For widows with one child, the amount will be Rs 1,100, while those with two children will get Rs 1,200. The annual expenditure for this would be Rs 1,648 crore, the statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.