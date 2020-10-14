Cabinet Meeting Briefing: Demerger of NMDC and Nagarnar Steel Plant gets in-principle approval

The Union Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the demerger of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chattisgarh.

The steel plant has a capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum. It will be registered as a separate company, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press briefing on October 14.

Demerger will be done by April and disinvestment will be done by September 2021. The Interests of 30 percent minority stakeholders will be protected, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

India has started implementing the new education policy, and a new programme called Strengthening Teaching-learning and Results for States (STARS) has been announced to help improve it. This will impact the very processes of education, the Union Minister said.

The Central government along with World Bank will come together to enforce STARS. According to the Minister, the World Bank will give Rs 3,700 crore for this program and Rs 2,000 crore will come from states.

"This is an important milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy," he said.

The Cabinet has also approved an MoA between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Australia for collaboration in capacity building, research and development and making impact for sustainable ground water management.

The Cabinet has also given post-facto approval for allocation of Rs.3,874 crore to Petroleum Ministry to purchase oil at a cheap rate from overseas.