172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|cabinet-meeting-briefing-demerger-of-nmdc-and-nagarnar-steel-plant-gets-in-principle-approval-5962911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet Meeting Briefing: Demerger of NMDC and Nagarnar Steel Plant gets in-principle approval

The Cabinet also announced a new programme called STARS to help improve the National Education Policy

Moneycontrol News
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Union Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the demerger of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chattisgarh.

The steel plant has a capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum. It will be registered as a separate company, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press briefing on October 14.

Demerger will be done by April and disinvestment will be done by September 2021. The Interests of 30 percent minority stakeholders will be protected, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Close

India has started implementing the new education policy, and a new programme called Strengthening Teaching-learning and Results for States (STARS) has been announced to help improve it.  This will impact the very processes of education, the Union Minister said.

related news

The Central government along with World Bank will come together to enforce STARS. According to the Minister, the World Bank will give Rs 3,700 crore for this program and Rs 2,000 crore will come from states.

"This is an important milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy," he said.

The Cabinet has also approved an MoA between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Australia for collaboration in capacity building, research and development and making impact for sustainable ground water management.

The Cabinet has also given post-facto approval for allocation of Rs.3,874 crore to Petroleum Ministry to purchase oil at a cheap rate from overseas.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NDMC #NEP #policy #Union Cabinet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.