Cabinet gives post-facto nod for India-Denmark MoU on dairy

The Cabinet today gave a post-facto approval for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Denmark in the field of animal husbandry and dairy.

The MoU, which was signed on April 16, 2018, aims to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of animal husbandry and dairying for the purpose of broadening the existing knowledge base on dairy development and institutional strengthening, an official statement said.

Under the agreement, a joint working group consisting of representatives from both the countries will be created to formulate joint programmes, facilitate cooperation and consultation and subsequent evaluation.

The Danish partnership, the government said, is expected to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the areas of animal breeding, animal health and dairy fodder management besides helping in raising production and productivity of Indian livestock.