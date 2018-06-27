App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet gives post-facto nod for India-Denmark MoU on dairy

Under the agreement, a joint working group consisting of representatives from both the countries will be created to formulate joint programmes, facilitate cooperation and consultation and subsequent evaluation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
4. Zhongding Dairy Farming and Severny Bur shareholders: 9.1 million hectares – China’s Mudanjiang City Mega Farm is jointly owned by Zhongding Dairy Farming and Russia’s Severny Bur, and is the largest farm in the world. It houses 100,000 cows. (Reuters)
4. Zhongding Dairy Farming and Severny Bur shareholders: 9.1 million hectares – China’s Mudanjiang City Mega Farm is jointly owned by Zhongding Dairy Farming and Russia’s Severny Bur, and is the largest farm in the world. It houses 100,000 cows. (Reuters)

The Cabinet today gave a post-facto approval for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Denmark in the field of animal husbandry and dairy.

The MoU, which was signed on April 16, 2018, aims to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of animal husbandry and dairying for the purpose of broadening the existing knowledge base on dairy development and institutional strengthening, an official statement said.

Under the agreement, a joint working group consisting of representatives from both the countries will be created to formulate joint programmes, facilitate cooperation and consultation and subsequent evaluation.

The Danish partnership, the government said, is expected to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the areas of animal breeding, animal health and dairy fodder management besides helping in raising production and productivity of Indian livestock.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Amul Dairy #Dairy #Denmark #Economy #India #MoU

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.