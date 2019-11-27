Cabinet gives post-facto approval to pact with Saudi Arabia to set up strategic partnership council

The agreement will enable the leadership at the highest-level in both countries to meet regularly and monitor progress in the ongoing initiatives and projects under the strategic partnership, a government statement said.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accorded post-facto approval to an agreement India signed with Saudi Arabia last month to set up a strategic partnership council.
The agreement will enable the leadership at the highest-level in both countries to meet regularly and monitor progress in the ongoing initiatives and projects under the strategic partnership, a government statement said."It will help identify new areas for forging strategic engagement and will define the goals to be achieved and benefits to be derived," it said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:38 pm