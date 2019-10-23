Cabinet gives ownership rights to 40 lakh people in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on October 23 said the Cabinet has decided to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies.

The Bill in this regard is expected to be introduced in Parliament during the Winter Session, that commences on November 18.

The development comes just a few months ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in early 2020.

In June this year, the Delhi government had proposed a set of parameters to Centre to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Delhi government had also proposed to charge one per cent cost of land circle rate for up to 200 square metre plot from occupants and a nominal penalty.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said at that his party was yet to finalise stamp duty to be levied on the registration of properties. Kejriwal, however, had said that his government has accepted all conditions of Centre and had sent a proposal containing 12 suggestions to the Centre.

The Delhi government had urged the Centre to fix the new cut-off date of March, 2019 for ownership rights and not January 1, 2015 (having more than 50 per cent built up area) as defined by the Centre for regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi.