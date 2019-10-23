App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet gives ownership rights to 40 lakh people in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

The development comes just a few months ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, expected to happen in early 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on October 23 said the Cabinet has decided to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies.

The Bill in this regard is expected to be introduced in Parliament during the Winter Session, that commences on November 18.

The development comes just a few months ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in early 2020.

Close

In June this year, the Delhi government had proposed a set of parameters to Centre to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Delhi government had also proposed to charge one per cent cost of land circle rate for up to 200 square metre plot from occupants and a nominal penalty.

related news

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said at that his party was yet to finalise stamp duty to be levied on the registration of properties. Kejriwal, however, had said that his government has accepted all conditions of Centre and had sent a proposal containing 12 suggestions to the Centre.

The Delhi government had urged the Centre to fix the new cut-off date of March, 2019 for ownership rights and not January 1, 2015 (having more than 50 per cent built up area) as defined by the Centre for regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

As many as 50 lakh people live in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics #Real Estate

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.