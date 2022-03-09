Cabinet gives nod for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus had announced plans to set up the centre in India in Nov 2020 in presence of PM Modi (File image: Twitter/MEA)

The Union Cabinet, at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, gave its nod for the setting up of the World Health Organisation Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The centre will be established under the Ministry of AYUSH, which is dedicated towards the medicinal sectors of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy.

"This would be the first and only global outposted centre (office) for traditional medicine across the globe," the Centre said in a press release.

One of the benefits of the WHO GCTM is that it will "position AYUSH systems across the globe", the government said, adding that it will also provide leadership on global health matters pertaining to traditional medicine.

Among other goals is "to ensure quality, safety and efficacy, accessibility and rational use of traditional medicine", and to "develop specific capacity building and training programmes" in the areas of relevance.

A Joint Task Force (JTF) is being constituted for coordination, execution and monitoring of activities for the establishment of the WHO GCTM. JTF will comprise representatives from the Government of India, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva and the World Health Organization.

Under the ambit of this, an interim office is being established at the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) in Jamnagar to execute the identified technical activities and planning of fully functional WHO GCTM, the statement noted.

The interim office is intended to deliver broadly on generation of evidence and innovation, and artificial intelligence-based solutions for traditional medicine, it added.

According to the government, traditional medicine is a key pillar of health care delivery systems and plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and well-being.

"Safe and effective traditional medicine will play a significant role in ensuring all people have access to quality essential health care services and safe, effective and affordable essential medicines as the world approach the ten-year milestone for Sustainable Development Goals in 2030," it said, adding that the WHO-GCTM will "identify various challenges faced by the countries in regulating, integrating and further positioning traditional medicine in respective countries."