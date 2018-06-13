Cabinet decides to withdraw from RS bill to amend Nalanda Univ Act

The government today approved a proposal to withdraw the Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013 pending in the Rajya Sabha, as the proposed changes need to be discussed with the governing board of the institution before a final decision is taken.

The decision to withdraw the amendment bill was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet held this evening.

The Nalanda University was established on the basis of a joint press statement at the 4th East Asia Summit held in Thailand in October 2009, which supported its establishment as a non-state, non-profit, secular and self-governing international institution.

Subsequently, the Nalanda University Act, 2010 was passed and it came into effect from November 25, 2010.

The government will now move a motion in the Rajya Sabha to withdraw the amendment bill introduced on August 26, 2013.

The Governing Board of Nalanda University has since been constituted.

The amendment bill will need to be discussed with the current Governing Board before a final decision could be taken on going ahead with the proposed amendments, an official statement said.

At present, the university has 116 students in three schools of studies -- School of Historical Studies, School of Ecology and Environment Studies and School of Buddhist Studies.

This includes 35 international students from 21 foreign countries.