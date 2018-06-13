App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet decides to withdraw from RS bill to amend Nalanda Univ Act

The decision to withdraw the amendment bill was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet held this evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Nalanda University
Image: Nalanda University

The government today approved a proposal to withdraw the Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013 pending in the Rajya Sabha, as the proposed changes need to be discussed with the governing board of the institution before a final decision is taken.

The decision to withdraw the amendment bill was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet held this evening.

The Nalanda University was established on the basis of a joint press statement at the 4th East Asia Summit held in Thailand in October 2009, which supported its establishment as a non-state, non-profit, secular and self-governing international institution.

Subsequently, the Nalanda University Act, 2010 was passed and it came into effect from November 25, 2010.

The government will now move a motion in the Rajya Sabha to withdraw the amendment bill introduced on August 26, 2013.

The Governing Board of Nalanda University has since been constituted.

The amendment bill will need to be discussed with the current Governing Board before a final decision could be taken on going ahead with the proposed amendments, an official statement said.

At present, the university has 116 students in three schools of studies -- School of Historical Studies, School of Ecology and Environment Studies and School of Buddhist Studies.

This includes 35 international students from 21 foreign countries.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:10 pm

tags #Current Affair #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.