Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Union Cabinet to meet today

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a Union Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday evening, according to media reports.

In the last such meeting, held on October 6, the Union Cabinet approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days of wage to eligible non-gazetted railway employees, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said.

The PLB on railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. The bonus for the financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted railway employees, JThakur had said.

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this. The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for the payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

In 2020, the Indian Railways had disbursed a bonus worth 78 days of wage to its 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved disbursal of productivity and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 to more than 30 lakh central government employees.

In the October 6 meeting, the Union Cabinet also approved the setting up of seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for five years to position India strongly on the global textiles map.

The textile parks will help attract both foreign and domestic investments in the sector and make it globally competitive, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel had said. "It will attract massive foreign and domestic investment in the sector making it globally competitive while helping create lakhs of jobs," Sakthivel said.

(With inputs from PTI)