Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 10:32 PM IST

Cabinet clears signing pact for civil aviation co-operation among BRICS nations

The countries would co-operate in the areas of public policies and best practices in regional services, regional airports, airport infrastructure management and air navigation services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet today approved the signing of a pact with other BRICS nations for establishing an institutional framework for co-operation in the civil aviation sector. Approval has been given for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding among the five nations on regional aviation partnership, an official release said.

"The MoU signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and other BRICS member states and has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges amongst the BRICS nations," it said.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa make up the BRICS group.

The countries would co-operate in the areas of public policies and best practices in regional services, regional airports, airport infrastructure management and air navigation services.

Technical cooperation between regulatory agencies, innovation, environmental sustainability, initiatives, qualification and training, would also be among the areas where the five countries would look to work together, according to the release.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and has been consistently registering double-digit growth for more than three years.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 08:23 pm

