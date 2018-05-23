Cabinet clears India-Denmark MoU on food safety

The Cabinet today gave ex-post facto approval to the MoU between India and Denmark on cooperation in food safety. The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the agreement that was signed on April 16, 2018.

"The MoU will help improve setting up of food safety standards by getting access to best practices and facilitating food trade of important commodities," an official statement said.

This will help deepen bilateral ties, mutual understanding and trust, eventually strengthening both sides in their capacity building efforts towards food safety.

It will further promote understanding of the best practices in the areas of food safety in both countries and in faster resolution of the related issues.