Cabinet Briefing Live Updates: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar address the media

Cabinet Briefing Live Updates: The Union Cabinet met for the second time this month. On June 1, it met for the first time since the Modi-led government entered its second year of office. It had cleared and announced a number of steps to ease the burden on farmers and the agricultural sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre also announced other decisions, especially regarding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This included approval for the revision in the definition of MSMEs, cleared equity infusion for such enterprises through a Fund of Funds and a subordinate debt scheme. It also cleared a credit scheme for street vendors.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the decisions taken in the Cabinet meet will bring about a "transformative change".