Cabinet Briefing Live Updates: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar address the media
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting which was held earlier today.
Cabinet Briefing Live Updates: The Union Cabinet met for the second time this month. On June 1, it met for the first time since the Modi-led government entered its second year of office. It had cleared and announced a number of steps to ease the burden on farmers and the agricultural sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Centre also announced other decisions, especially regarding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This included approval for the revision in the definition of MSMEs, cleared equity infusion for such enterprises through a Fund of Funds and a subordinate debt scheme. It also cleared a credit scheme for street vendors.Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the decisions taken in the Cabinet meet will bring about a "transformative change".
Cabinet approves six-month IBC holiday for NPAs
Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates | Prakash Javadekar: Farmers have been freed from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).
Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates | Prakash Javadekar: Decisions related to agriculture were taken in today's Cabinet meeting. The Essential Commodities Act was amended keeping in view the well-being of farmers.The same will result in better remuneration to farmers for their crops.
Cabinet approves six-month IBC holiday for NPAs; what will be the impact on banks?
The move will offer relief to lot of companies battered by the COVID-19 crisis since these firms will not be dragged into the IBC proceedings for now. However, the decision may not be good for the banking sector since banks will have to sit on bad assets for a long period. They won't be allowed to take those accounts to IBC for quick resolution. This could lead to potential future stress and lower realisation through resolution process.
Cabinet Briefing LIVE Updates | The Union Cabinet has cleared the proposal to suspend proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for NPAs after March 25, sources told CNBC-TV18. This was one of the proposals Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her series of press conferences on the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar will address the media on the decisions made at today's meeting of the Cabinet.
On June 1, the Cabinet met for the first time since the Narendra Modi-led government entered its second year of office. This was a day after the announcement of the calibrated easing of the nationwide lockdown.