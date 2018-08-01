Cabinet briefing LIVE: Piyush Goyal calls LIC-IDBI deal win-win for both companies, shareholders

Hindustan Copper to issue 15% fresh equity, to raise Rs 901 crore

The Cabinet today approved a fresh equity issue of 15 percent by Hindustan Copper which will help the state-run company raise Rs 900.6 crore.

Hindustan Copper (HCL) will issue 13.87 crore fresh equity shares, to the extent of 15 percent, which will bring down government stake in the PSU to 66.13 percent, an official statement said.

The government holds 76.05 percent stake in the PSU, at present.

At the current market price, issuance of 15 per cent fresh equity would garner Rs 900.6 crore to the company.

"HCL will use the proceeds of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to meet its expansion/capex plan which would create employment opportunities for 9,300 persons approximately," the statement said.

Expansion projects of HCL are located in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.