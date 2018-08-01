Cabinet briefing LIVE: Piyush Goyal calls LIC-IDBI deal win-win for both companies, shareholders

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
The Cabinet today approved a fresh equity issue of 15 percent by Hindustan Copper which will help the state-run company raise Rs 900.6 crore.
Hindustan Copper (HCL) will issue 13.87 crore fresh equity shares, to the extent of 15 percent, which will bring down government stake in the PSU to 66.13 percent, an official statement said.
The government holds 76.05 percent stake in the PSU, at present.
At the current market price, issuance of 15 per cent fresh equity would garner Rs 900.6 crore to the company.
"HCL will use the proceeds of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to meet its expansion/capex plan which would create employment opportunities for 9,300 persons approximately," the statement said.
Expansion projects of HCL are located in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.
The cabinet briefing has concluded.
GST Collections for July are in-line with our target. We will see better revenues come in, in the days to come: Piyush Goyal on the GST collection for July
Piyush Goyal on LIC-IDBI Bank deal:
# Cabinet has approved LIC's proposal to acquire 51% stake in IDBI Bank
# IDBI Bank will become an arm of LIC after the deal
# Government will hold about 45 percent stake in IDBI Bank after fresh equity issue to LIC
# LIC-IDBI Bank deal is a win-win situation for both companies
# The deal will help both companies with their customer acquisition
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is now addressing the press briefing.
Government shareholding in Hindustan Copper (HCL) will be reduced from 76.05 percent to 66.13 percent. The cabinet has approved issuance of fresh equity to the extent of 15 percent in Hindustan Copper.
The cabinet has approved Rs 1,257 crore interest-free loan to revive three fertilizer units.
Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the cabinet has approved establishment of 13 new Kendriya Vidyalay schools across the country.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is briefing the media on today’s cabinet meeting.
A cabinet briefing is expected to take place at 5.00 pm. We’ll bring you the latest updates.
Cabinet gives nod to bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law
The Union Cabinet today gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, a top government source said.
The bill to restore the original provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be brought in Parliament, he said.
The Supreme Court in a ruling in March had introduced safeguards which, Dalit leaders and organisations said, diluted the Act and rendered it toothless. (PTI)
Cabinet clears LIC-IDBI deal
The Cabinet today cleared the purchase of 51 percent controlling stake in IDBI Bank by state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), sources said.
As per the proposal, the debt-laden bank will issue preferential shares to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to raise capital.
The LIC-IDBI deal has been approved, a source said after the meeting of Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Although, the proposed acquisition by LIC would not bring any money to the government, the bank would get capital support between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 13,000 crore, depending on the share price of the bank.
Cabinet clears amendments to GST laws
The Cabinet today approved GST laws amendments which included hiking threshold limit for availing composition scheme dealers to Rs 1.5 crore, among other things.
The government will now table amendments to the Central GST law, Integrated GST law, Compensation Cess law in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
“GST laws amendments have been cleared,” an official source told the PTI after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In all, there are 46 amendments, which among other things, will allow employers to claim input tax credit on facilities like food, transport and insurance provided to employees under any law.
It also provides for modification of reverse charge mechanism, separate registration for companies having different business verticals, cancellation of registration, new return filing norms and issuance of consolidated debit/credit notes covering multiple invoices.]
The union cabinet today cleared multiple proposals. A press briefing is expected to happen at 5.00 pm today.