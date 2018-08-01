Cabinet briefing highlights: Piyush Goyal calls LIC-IDBI deal win-win for both companies, shareholders

Cabinet nod to bill to remove leprosy as ground for divorce

Leprosy cannot be a ground for divorce, according to a new bill cleared by the Union Cabinet today.

The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 seeks to amend the Divorce Act for Christians, Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act to strike down leprosy as a ground for seeking divorce.

A senior Law Ministry functionary said here that the provision of leprosy as a grounds for divorce was part of the laws as when these acts came into being, leprosy was incurable.

"Since leprosy is completely curable with multi-drug therapy, there is no justification in keeping the provision as part of any law," the functionary explained.