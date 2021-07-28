MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Cabinet approves two posts each of judicial, administrative members in CAT benches in Jammu & Kashmir

The decision is aimed at providing speedy and affordable justice to the employees of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh by adjudicating the disputes arising out of their service matters.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of two posts each of judicial and administrative members for Jammu and Srinagar benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which adjudicates service matters of government employees. The decision is aimed at providing speedy and affordable justice to the employees of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh by adjudicating the disputes arising out of their service matters.

"The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two posts each (of judicial and administrative members) for CAT benches in Jammu and Srinagar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a press briefing. He said posts of one judicial member and one administrative member each has been approved for Jammu and Srinagar respectively.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir govt lifts weekend curfew from all districts

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the creation of two posts each of judicial and administrative members for the Jammu and Srinagar benches of CAT in Jammu and Kashmir will be huge relief and convenience for the government employees. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving creation of these posts. It will be a huge relief and convenience to the government employees working in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, he told PTI.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh became two separate Union Territories and accordingly employees of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir became the employees of the Union Territories, officials said. As such the disputes pertaining to their service matters are now to be adjudicated by CAT, they said.

Close

Related stories

For this purpose, the government of India has established two benches of CAT — one each in Jammu and Srinagar. A total of about 13,000 cases have been transferred to CAT from the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

The CAT has been functioning since its inception on November 1, 1985 and has been an effective mechanism in the redressal of disputes arising out of service matters of government employees. It has 17 benches apart from the newly established benches in Jammu and Srinagar, the officials said.

As on May 31, 2021, a total of 8,54,654 cases have been instituted, out of which 7,85,986 cases have been disposed of representing 91.96% disposal rate, they said.
PTI
Tags: #Central Administrative Tribunal #Jammu & Kashmir #Jammu and Srinagar #Ladakh #Narendra Modi
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.