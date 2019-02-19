App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:23 PM IST

Cabinet approves Triple Talaq and Company Law Amendment Bill, increases DA for govt employees by 3%

Jaitley also said the Cabinet has approved the rollout of the National Rural Bank Mission, a scheme in which the World Bank will give $5 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister Arun Jaitley on February 19 said that the Cabinet has approved the ordinance on Triple Talaq, the Company Law Amendment Bill and the banning of unregulated deposit schemes.

In a bonanza for government employees, the Cabinet approved an additional dearness allowance (DA) of 3 percent over the existing rate of 9 percent for government employees and pensioners, which will be effective from January 1, 2019.

The Cabinet also approved Cabinet the construction of phase II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, as well the Delhi-Meerut-Ghaziabad corridor.

Jaitley announced that the Cabinet has approved building 1.95 crore households under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Grameen (PMAYG) by 2022. It has also revised norms for companies to sell 25 percent of coal from captive mines.

The Cabinet has approved the revision of norms under Mid-Day Meal Scheme with an outlay of Rs.12,054 Crore for 2019-20 in addition to the subsidy of about Rs. 8,000 crore borne by Department of Food & Public Distribution.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also stated that the Cabinet has revised the National Electronic Policy, which will now promote the production of strategic electronics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), defence electronics among others.

Prasad also said that through this policy, the government aims to make India an electronic export and manufacturing hub, and targets $400 billion turnover in 2025, and provide jobs to 1 crore.

Jaitley also rubbished Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on February 19, where he assured India that action would be taken against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any retaliatory action on his country.

Jaitley said that all the evidence was already in place, "The masterminds of the Pulwama attack have been liquidated," said, with two of the persons liquidated in the aftermath of Pulwama attack being Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

