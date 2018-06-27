Cabinet approves strengthening of public health programme implementation

A proposal for making available more experienced doctors from the Central government for teaching and implementation of national health programmes was cleared by the Union Cabinet today.

The meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved strengthening of teaching, patient, clinical care and public health programme implementation by shifting of more experienced doctors belonging to Central Government and Central government entities to teaching/clinical/Public Health Programme implementation activities.

It also seeks to ensure that the doctors belonging to central health service (CHS) and of other ministries and departments, after attaining the age of 62 years, work exclusively in their respective fields of clinical expertise.

This would be done by amending the decision of the Union Cabinet taken in its meeting held on June 15, 2016 for removal of difficulties experienced in effective implementation of this decision. "This will result in capacity building and leadership development of more central government doctors besides availability of more experienced doctors for medical education, clinical/patient care services and for implementation of national health programmes ," an official statement said.

In order to tackle the problem of shortage of doctors, low joining and high attrition rate in CHS, Union Cabinet in its meeting held on June 15, 2016, approved increase in age of superannuation of central government doctors to 65 years.

Subsequently, in its meeting held on September 27, last year, the Cabinet increased age of superannuation of doctors working in various other ministries/departments including those of Indian Railways, AYUSH, Central Universities etc. to 65 years.

It is, however, felt that there is a need to make available the services of senior doctors above the age of 62 years for core medical profession, such as, clinical, patient care, teaching in medical colleges and implementation of health programmes among others.