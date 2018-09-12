Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, Malta to boost tourism

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved signing of a memorandum of understanding between India and Malta to strengthen cooperation in tourism sector, an official release said .

The MoU will be signed during the upcoming visit of the vice president to Malta.

The main objectives of the MoU is to encourage the promotion of quality destinations for the tourism industry in both countries, to increase tourist arrivals in both countries from the entire world through the territories of India and Malta and to promote human resource development in tourism and travel-related industries in both countries.

"This MoU will help the two parties in creating an institutional mechanism for enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector. It will also help India in increasing foreign tourist arrivals from Malta. This, in turn, will result in economic development and employment generation," the release said.

The MoU will create favourable conditions for long-term tourism cooperation for mutual benefits of all stakeholders within the broader framework and areas of cooperation. It will also explore to incorporate the best practices in order to implement the measures that will realize its objectives, it said.