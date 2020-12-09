PlusFinancial Times
Cabinet approves setting up of 1 crore public data centres across India

"Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 04:38 PM IST
Union Cabinet (Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)

The Union Cabinet on December 9 decided to launch the PM- Wi-fi Access Network Interface to unleash a massive Wi-Fi network across the country.

"Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. Over 1 crore data centres will be set up across the country.

The Cabinet also approved laying of an undersea optical fibre cable to 11 Lakshadweep Islands to provide high-speed broadband internet connectivity, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The latter would be on the lines of the one recently laid to Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Additionally, the government also approved USOF Scheme for providing mobile coverage in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North Eastern Region. The project will provide mobile coverage to 2,374 uncovered villages, according to the government.

The Cabinet also approved Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana at an expenditure of Rs. 1,584 crores for the current financial year and Rs.22,810 crores for the entire Scheme period, which is to say 2020-2023. The scheme, according to the government, will benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 9, 2020 04:21 pm

