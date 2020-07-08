Cabinet approves Rs 12,450 crore capital infusion in three public sector general insurance companies

The Union Cabinet, on July 8, approved a capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three public sector general insurance companies — Oriental Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of 24 percent (12 percent employees’ share and 12 percent employers’ share) for another three months up to August 2020 from June.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said with a total estimated expenditure of Rs 4,860 crore, the extension of government's EPF contribution would benefit over 72 lakh employees.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Cabinet had also approved extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) till November-end. This was confirmed by Javadekar.

During the Cabinet briefing, Javadekar highlighted the benefits availed by people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in the months of April, May and June.

“So far, about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April, 74.75 crore beneficiaries have been covered in May and about 64.72 crore in June,” Javadekar said.

He said that the Cabinet had approved the allocation of additional foodgrain for another five months from — July to November 2020.

Cabinet also cleared development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants and poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban.

The meeting was held earlier in the day at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg — the Prime Minister's official residence.