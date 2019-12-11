Cabinet approves revision in funding pattern of Phase IV of Delhi Metro

The three corridors are Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad.
The Union Cabinet on December 11 approved revision in the funding pattern of Delhi Metro's three priority corridors of Phase-IV.
The three corridors are Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad.An official said that as per the revision in funding pattern both the Centre and Delhi government will share the land cost of Metro Phase-IV in fifty-fifty ratio.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 07:07 pm