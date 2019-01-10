App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 11:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves re-promulgation of ordinance to improve ease of doing business

A bill to replace an earlier ordinance was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session and is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Union Cabinet approved re-issuance of an ordinance to improve ease of doing business, declog the NCLT and prescribe strong action against non-compliant companies.

The ordinance was brought with a view to declog special courts and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

