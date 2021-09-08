Cabinet approves procurement of 56 transport aircraft for Indian Air Force

C-295MW aircraft. | PC-PIB

Cabinet Committee on Security on September 8 approved the procurement of fifty six C-295MW transport aircraft from Spain's Airbus Defence and Space for Indian Air Force. Among those 16 aircraft to be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain, while 40 to be manufactured in India.

"Sixteen aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and forty aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within ten years of signing of the contract," said the press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

This is for the first time that a project of this kind has been approved where a military aircraft will be manufactured in the country by a private firm. All the fifty six aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite.

ALSO READ: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves increase in financial powers of armed forces for revenue procurement

Apart from Tata Consortium, the project will give a boost to aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in manufacturing of parts of the aircraft. This is seen as major boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' of the government as it offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into technology intensive and highly competitive aviation industry.

Through this project, the Indian government is also augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports. As per the release, a large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aero structure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.

Under the project, around 600 highly skilled jobs are expected to generated directly, while over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector of India will be generated, opines the ministry.

Among other details, the defence ministry said that during the process of manufacturing in India, it is expected that all the suppliers of TATA Consortium who will be involved in special processes will gain and maintain globally recognized National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) accreditation.

Also, ‘D’ Level servicing facility (MRO) for C-295MW aircraft are scheduled to be setup in India before completion of deliveries and it is expected that this facility will act as a regional MRO hub for various variants of C-295 aircraft.

C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 Tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.