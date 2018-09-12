App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves MoU on blockchain by Exim Bank

Distributed Ledger/Blockchain technology holds potential for solutions to various challenges being faced in the financial sector space of the BRICS nations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet approved an agreement on collaborative research on distributed ledger and blockchain in context of development of digital economy by Exim Bank with the participating member banks under BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism, an official release said.

The ex-post facto approval for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was given by the Cabinet chaired Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Distributed Ledger/Blockchain technology holds potential for solutions to various challenges being faced in the financial sector space of the BRICS nations.

"The MoU intends to enhance understanding of Distributed Ledger/Block Chain technology, through the joint research efforts to identify areas within respective business operations where it may have the potential for applications aimed at enhancing the operational efficiencies," the release said.

The Xiamen Declaration signed in China on digital economy by the BRICS leaders had highlighted the importance of the digital economy and how the nations could leverage the thriving and dynamic digital economy that will foster global economic development and benefit everyone.

Accordingly, the MoU was suggested to be inked by all member banks.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 06:48 pm

tags #Exim Bank #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.