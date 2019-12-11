App
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 08:06 PM IST

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Saudi Arabia in medical products regulation

The MoU was signed on October 29, 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Union Cabinet on December 11 approved ex-post facto an MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Saudi Food and Drug Authority in the field of medical products regulation, an official statement said.

The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India's export of medical products to Saudi Arabia.

It will also enable better coordination in international fora.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Saudi Arabia #World News

