Cabinet approves MoU between India, Saudi Arabia in medical products regulation

The MoU was signed on October 29, 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia.
The Union Cabinet on December 11 approved ex-post facto an MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Saudi Food and Drug Authority in the field of medical products regulation, an official statement said.
The MoU was signed on October 29, 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia.
The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India's export of medical products to Saudi Arabia.
It will also enable better coordination in international fora.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 08:00 pm