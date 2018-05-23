App
May 23, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves inking of India, Singapore MoU on personnel management

The Union cabinet today approved the signing of an MoU between India and Singapore on cooperation in the field of personnel management and public administration.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union cabinet today approved the signing of an MoU between India and Singapore on cooperation in the field of personnel management and public administration. The MoU aims at improving the current system of governance, particularly in the areas of workforce, workplace and jobs, public service delivery, human resource management, public sector reform, leadership or talent development and e-governance or digital government, a statement isued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"The MoU will provide a framework for cooperation between India and Singapore in the field of public administration and governance reforms," it said.

The MoU, cleared for signing by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at achieving excellence in public administration, good governance and public service reform, which in turn, would ensure and promote greater public accountability, the statement said.

The MoU also aims to bring about innovative best practices, so as to achieve excellence in public administration in the context of improving online public service delivery, it said.

