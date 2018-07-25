App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves implementation of MHIS in convergence with Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Health Minister AL Hek said health coverage under this has been increased from Rs 2.8 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per household covering all citizens excluding government employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Meghalaya Cabinet today approved the implementation of the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme in convergence with the Centres Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Unlike the earlier phases of the MHIS, the minister said that the health scheme would also cover investigations of sickness as well as treatment.

A total of 8.8 lakh families would be covered under the health scheme in the state, he said.

The cabinet also approved a Rs 200 crore loan proposal of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department for enhancing milk production in the state.

"The National Cooperative Development Corporation has agreed to give loan of Rs 200 crore out of which Rs 150 will be soft loan and Rs 50 crore will be subsidy," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

He said the cabinet approved the proposal after carefully examining and found its importance.

The state government has agreed to stand as guarantor for the city-based East Khasi Hills District Cooperative Milk Union to avail the loan.

The Union was set up recently under the Meghalaya Milk Mission and at present it is running the milk processing at Mawiong and the production per day is 10,000 litres.

The new project is aimed at enhancing milk production from the current production rate to 50,000 litres per day, he said.

Tynsong also said that the government is already in the process of setting up similar unions in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District, Tura, West Garo Hills District and Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi District.

The cabinet has also approved a proposal to enhance the grant-in-aid for over 700 pre-primary school teachers with effect from August 1 this year.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said the proposal for enhancing the grant-in-aid to 710 pre-primary teachers in both government and non-government schools has been approved.

He said under the new approved proposal, the state government will have to shell an additional amount of Rs 5 crore every year to increase the grant from the current Rs 6,000 per month per teacher to Rs 12,000 per month per teacher.curren
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:32 pm

